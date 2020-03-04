Av Center Presents a Check to the Bannock Development Corporation

Wednesday morning the Av Center signed a check to the Bannock Development Corporation.
The check was presented to the Bannock Development Corporation in the hanger to help continue funding the work they do for Bannock county.
The donation was for $6,000.
Melvin wagoner, Director of Operations for the Av Center, said this of the donation.
"It's an annual investment that we think returns dividends to the community."
