Avalanche danger at considerable level in Idaho and Wyoming

Winter sports enthusiasts beware as avalanche danger is up for parts of the central mountains and western Wyoming.
After our most recent snow event the avalanche danger is now at the considerable level.
Over the past weekend 3 avalanches were set off near Galena Summit and 6 were set off around the Tetons.
The highest avalanche danger continues to be towards the higher elevations for these areas but recreationalists should always be alert.
With more snow and wind later this week avalanche danger is expected to stay elevated.
Always make sure to check your latest weather and avalanche forecast before heading to the slopes.
For more information on avalanche forecasts, click here.
