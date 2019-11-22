Winter is starting to roll in and that means snow, and for those that love winter sports avalanche safety is life saving knowledge.
In Idaho and most of Wyoming avalanches are the most frequent cause of weather related fatalities. In the past 5 winter seasons 18 deaths have been due to avalanches according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
Knowing how to avoid avalanches and what to do if stuck in one are the best tools you can have.
Bob Ellis, Outdoor Recreation Coordinator at Idaho State University , told KPVI a bit about avalanche safety. "So we just really encourage folks to, get educated, get the proper equipment, practice 'know before you go'."
As with all outdoor activities preparation is key to having a safe adventure. We asked Ellis what are some things you can do to prepare. "A lot can be done just from the comfort of your own house while you're having a cup of coffee before you go out, you can look at what the weather has been doing, have we been having fresh snow, has the wind been displacing the snow."
Important tools to have to check for these condition would be a weather app like our KPVI app, the National Weather Service website, and even avalanche.org to see if any avalanche warnings are in place.
Another resource are the classes that are offered throughout the winter and learning from experts. One such class will be taking place at the Pond student union building at ISU.
The class they are hosting an avalanche awareness workshop on January 15th, which is free and open to the public.
