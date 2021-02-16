Avalanche Warning issued for Southeast Highlands, elevated risk in ID, WY, and UT

As snow continues to accumulate through parts of the Southeast Highlands, an avalanche warning has been issued for the Bear River Range.
The warning was issued because of the high avalanche risk due to the excessive amount of snow we recently received over the past holiday weekend.
Many mountainous areas saw plenty of snow over a short period of time leaving avalanche risks elevated for Idaho, Wyoming and Utah.
The warning only covers parts of the Bear River Range and Wasatch Front and is out to be a reminder for everyone about the increased risk.
Toby Weed, Avalanche Forecaster for the Utah Avalanche Center, says "we've had avalanches hit the Logan River really hard and you know the... luckily fishermen have made narrow escapes but it's like... if you go fishing you don't normally expect to have to worry about avalanches but now you do. So that's why we have the avalanche warning out, is people that are out walking their dog or going for a run, maybe they're snowshoeing in an area where they've been going for years and never seen any problems with avalanches they might be impacted by avalanches with this storm."
And before you head out to any backcountry area, always 'know before you go' by checking your latest weather and avalanche forecast.
