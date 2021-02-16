Avalanche Warning issued for Southeast Highlands, elevated risk in ID, WY, and UT

Pocatello, ID (83201)

Today

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.