Avalanche Watch for the Wasatch Front

With the incoming storm system moving into the Great Basin and bringing heavy snowfall for parts of the Wasatch Front an avalanche watch has already been placed.
The avalanche watch will is in effect until Saturday morning when the Utah Avalanche Center will reassess the conditions and issue a new forecast.
This is due to a storm that will bring between 8-16 inches this weekend.
It has prompted the National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City to issue a winter weather advisory for all of the Wasatch Front.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.