A recent survey of over 3,000 people revealed that 40% of people expecting a tax refund are already in credit card debt.
Meanwhile, 14% of people in this survey planned to pay for their taxes on a credit card knowing they were already in credit card debt.
Typically credit card companies charge interest rates well over 20% and paying via credit card will only dig you deeper into debt and hurt your pocket in the long run.
Fortunately another option to pay may cost you, but certainly not as much.
Greg Mahnken, Credit Industry Analyst at Credit Card Insider said, "If you need to pay over time the IRS actually offers a payment plan called the IRS Online Payment Agreement and it is subject to some fees and interest but it's generally still cheaper than financing your taxes on a credit card."
According to Credit Card Insider, a common reason people use their credit card is to earn rewards on their statement or meet an introductory bonus for a new credit card they just received.
