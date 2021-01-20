Arizona police have released the autopsy and officers’ reports regarding the death of Alex Cox, Lori Vallow’s brother.
Cox died on Dec. 12, 2019. His death was previously considered to be from natural causes but the investigation remained ongoing.
The 59-page documents released by Gilbert, AZ police include the medical examiner’s report from Maricopa County. The official cause of death is considered natural and is listed as bilateral pulmonary thromboemboli, also known as a pulmonary embolism. That’s where one or more arteries in the lungs are blocked by a blood clot.
The ME also lists atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease as a contributory cause of death. The first paragraph of the coroner’s more detailed report is completely redacted for the public.
Lab results also show “no suspicious compounds” were found during Cox’s autopsy.
However, another report from Mesa, AZ forensic services has all of the results completely redacted, as well as what piece of evidence was being examined. A controlled substances analysis worksheet was also blacked out.
Much of the reports were heavily redacted but it details officers’ information who responded to Cox’s home the day he was found unresponsive by emergency personnel.
The reports say that Cox’s stepson called 911 saying Cox was on the bathroom floor struggling to breathe and choking on his own vomit.
Cox would eventually be transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.
The reports also detail how Cox’s wife, Zulema Pastenes, told her daughter she wanted police out of the house after Cox had died. And it includes reports of Pastenes’ interview with law enforcement.
In that interview, she discusses how Cox had recently gone to Mexico to get prescriptions for himself and Pastenes because they were cheaper.
Pastenes also told police Cox had been having some chest pains and shortness of breath for about a week leading up to his death. Before that, she said, he had been healthy and had no medical issues.
The reports show police collected and photographed evidence from Cox’s house the day he died but all information pertaining to the evidence had been blacked out in the documents before being made public.
Several other deaths surround Vallow, including two previous husbands and her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. The remains of the two children were found on Vallow’s husband Chad Daybell’s property in June.
Daybell’s ex-wife Tammy Daybell also died, supposedly of natural causes. Her body was exhumed in 2019 and authorities have yet to release the results of that autopsy.
Vallow and Daybell are both awaiting trial on various charges related to the deaths of the children, including conspiracy and concealing evidence charges. Neither has been charged with murder.
The couple is also being investigated in relation to Tammy Daybell’s death but no charged have been filed or additional information released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.