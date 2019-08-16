With some colleges starting as soon as Monday, the Better Business Bureau is reminding students to look out for certain things.
One of the biggest things is a roommate scam that happens on Craigslist as a fake person will pose as someone that's out of the country, but could be your roommate and will offer you rent through a money order.
They'll send you a higher amount, ask you to cash it then wire it back but once you do that, your money is gone because they were never willing to be a roommate to begin with.
Additionally, credit card offers may be all over campus and students need to be reminded of the high interest rates or annual fees that are associated with these cards along with protecting their credit and identity.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager, Better Business Bureau Northwest and Pacific said, "Making sure that if you're giving out personal information or your financial information you're guarding that and making sure you're only giving it to the right places, whether you know a secure government agency."
Students should also be on the lookout for emails with fake links to credit card applications that may seem too good to be true.
