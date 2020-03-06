The bald eagle symbolizes freedom for many Americans. Today, one bald eagle regained his freedom.
Chances are you've heard the old song "Fly like an Eagle"' but there's one bird from the Teton Raptor Center that proves that's not always the best idea.
Reed Moulton says, "This bald eagle went straight through a double-paned window that's about ten feet from where my bed's at."
In late January, a bald eagle flew through a window at Reed Moulton's home in Jackson Hole.
Moulton says, "There was glass strewn about; about 15 feet from the window because it's a 20 pound bird that came through."
At first, Moulton didn't know that bird was a bald eagle. He says, "So once I actually got up to it and saw it's head I was like, 'Oh wow this is serious.'"
Moulton called game and fish which in turn contacted the Teton Raptor Center.
The center's rehabilitation coordinator Meghan Warren says their mission is, "To advance raptor conservation through education, research and rehabilitation."
This was a case of rehabilitation. Warren was there for the rescue mission the day of the crash landing.
She says, "It started flapping it's wings and moving it's feet around. Glass was flying all over the place."
The bird had a leg tag and the center learned something special about it's new resident.
Warren says, "So, that eagle is 30 going on 31 this spring."
The bird was tagged in 1989 as a hatchling. A time when conservation efforts were hoping to bring back the bald eagle population in the United States which means this eagle could be a big deal.
Warren says, "Jackson Hole was kind of a safe place for eagles. That is why we have so many really old ones, but it's also possible that they played a really significant role in repopulating their species."
Before this bird could get back to helping his species, he needed some help.
Warren says, "When he arrived he had a concussion, he had an abrasion on one eye, he had several lacerations on his wings and feet, and he had a [high] lead level." That high lead level could be the reason the eagle crashed into Moulton's house as it can cause birds to get disorientated.
However, after more than a month of rehabilitation, this eagle was ready to spread his wings once again.
Teton Raptor Center released him back into the wild early Friday morning and Reed Moulton got to attend.
Moulton says, It was great."
It's mating season and the eagle's mate took up a new partner while he was in the rehabilitation center. So, he had to be released in an area away from his old nest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.