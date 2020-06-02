It was a busy day at the Bannock County Elections Office.
As of this morning, over 11000 ballots were received and counting will still continue through 8 pm tonight.
For the great turnout of ballots, the process at the office was going smoothly.
Volunteers were working hard to ensure all of the ballots were counted.
Muriel Roberts, Member, Pocatello Legal Women Voters said, "I have been involved in elections since I can remember. In Hawaii, I worked in voter education in the office of the lieutenant governor, I came here and I was a chief judge in several different precincts for many years."
Serena Tovey, Volunteer, Pocatello Resident said, "I've done a lot of stuff political wise and so it's just nice to help out."
Some ballots were previously received with no signatures but those were able to be mailed back in time to the voter before today with the hope of them returning them back to the Elections Office prior to tonight’s deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.