Tomorrow, June 2nd is the deadline to cast your vote for this year's primary election.
The last day to request a mail out ballot was May 26th and with those all mailed, the deadline to submit them is tomorrow at 8 pm.
The best way to get them back in time is to put them in the dropbox outside the Bannock or Bonneville County Elections Office or even hand them in during businesses hours.
Julie Hancock, Administrator, Bannock County Elections Office said, "Turnout's been unbelievable. We're dealing with a volume that we're not used to seeing, especially in mail outs. The process for mailing a ballot out hasn't changed at all, it's just the logistics of the volume of paperwork that we've been dealing with."
You must make sure the back of the ballot has your signature on it for your vote to be validated.
