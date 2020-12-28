Bank of Idaho accepting applications for round 2 of PPP

The Bank of Idaho has opened up their new waitlist for the second round of loans for the paycheck protection program.
And with news of President Trump signing the stimulus bill the program may be rolling out loans soon.
Businesses can apply fully online now through the Bank of Idaho to help speed up the application process.
While the bank will not stop accepting applications, CEO Jeff Newgard advises businesses to apply early.
"I would just say advice to small businesses is if you are in need get on that waitlist right away. It's all about speed and we saw a lot of people in the first round; I think this is going to be slower then the first round but still don't delay, and if you have any questions we are ready. We have stood up a full department to accommodate your requests and we're very educated on this as the information comes out, we're going to have all the latest information."
The Bank of Idaho wants to remind all small businesses that they do not have to be an account holder to apply.
For more information and to apply through the Bank of Idaho, click here.
