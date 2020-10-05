With technology changing rapidly, you may want to try out something new while hunting but certain electronics are unlawful.
As for big game hunting, the use of electronic equipment that's attached to your rifle, bow, or muzzle loader is unlawful.
One exception to this is a lighted reticle and the reticle is the cross hairs or red dot inside your scope.
Electronics such as a scope that can communicate information from the scope to your cell phone, or ballistics calculator would be unlawful.
Scott Wright, Regional Conservation Officer, IF&G said, "I think the commission has made that choice because it’s an issue of fair chase so that was just a line they've drawn."
For more information you can visit: https://idfg.idaho.gov/rules
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.