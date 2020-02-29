The Bannock Civitan hosted their 32nd annual Putt-Putt indoor golf tournament on Saturday in Pocatello.
82 teams participated in the annual event.
Gift Baskets and prizes were raffled off to raise money.
Civitan organizers say it’s their largest fundraiser of the year and the money raised goes back into the community.
“We bring in around $20,000 dollars or more every year and we put that money back into our community in the way of, like I say, the New Day Products and Resources, Camp Taylor camp-out for adults with disabilities, the SEICAA Christmas party that we do every year,” says April Hansen, Bannock Civitan.
23 establishments each hosted their own Putt-Putt courses.
