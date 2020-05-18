From Bingham Healthcare news release:
BLACKFOOT, ID – May 18, 2020 – It is with much regret that Bingham Healthcare has made the decision to cancel their two annual firework shows this summer. The two separate events were scheduled to be held in Blackfoot on Saturday, June 27 and in Pocatello on July 4. These events have become renowned for their world-class pyrotechnic displays and attracted tens of thousands of people to each venue.
Bingham decided that, as a healthcare organization, it would not be appropriate for them to create an event where so many people would be gathered together in close proximity. This would increase exposure to COVID-19 and could lead to an increase of infection after these events. The health and safety of the communities that Bingham serves is their top priority and these events are not something they feel comfortable promoting during this time.
“Independence Day is by far my favorite holiday,” said Mark Baker, assistant administrator at Bingham Healthcare. “I love everything about it, from the sounds to the smells and the spirit of it all. We love America. We love the communities we serve, but we cannot reasonably provide the ability of individuals and families to socially distance during an event of this scale.”
In lieu of the live shows, Bingham Healthcare is pleased to announce that they have partnered with Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) and NBC-affiliate, KPVI News to produce a 30-minute, commercial-free Tribute to America Fireworks Celebration that will be broadcast throughout all of Eastern Idaho at 10 PM on July 4, 2020 and posted online for future viewing.
“America’s Independence Day must still be celebrated, even if that means in a modified way,” Baker said. “We will use recordings from our prior firework shows, combined with patriotic narration and spotlights of local, real American heroes, to create a Tribute to America that she deserves. All of Eastern Idaho will want to tune in on July 4th to share in this patriotic tribute.”
“We encourage individuals and families to find new ways to have safe celebrations throughout the day,” said Laura Smith, director of public relations at ICCU. “Then, at 10 PM sharp, tune in to KPVI and we can celebrate together as a community.”
###
About Bingham Healthcare
Bingham Healthcare is an efficient and progressive healthcare system, comprised of medical clinics, surgical facilities, hospitals, and the region’s largest physician group. For more information about Bingham Healthcare please visit www.binghamhealthcare.org.
About ICCU
Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) is the premier credit union in Idaho and offers full-service locations throughout the Treasure Valley, Magic Valley, Eastern Idaho, and North Idaho. While growth is vital to our success, we remain focused on our mission, “Helping members achieve financial success.”
