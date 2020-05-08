The Bannock County Assessor’s Office moves forward on reopening with social distancing.
In a news conference on Friday, Bannock County Assessor Sheri Davies said the following social distancing recommendations from the Idaho Transportation Department, the Bannock County DMV is currently open through the following channels: online renewals, telephone and mail correspondence, and in-person appointments.
The ITD has additionally granted an exception through June 30th for many vehicle registrations that have recently expired.
The Assessor’s office is additionally open to the public by appointment, for assistance regarding all property related services provided by the office.
Davies says they want to thank the Idaho State Tax Commission for extending the deadline to June 15th for the following programs: Property Tax Reduction, Property Tax Deferral and the Veterans 100 Percent Service-Connected Property Tax benefit.
Staff in the Assessor’s office have been working through the pandemic to ensure that applications are being processes and continue to work with the public to meet the deadlines.
Davies says they are also on track for the 2020 Assessment Drive.
The appraisal staff has continued to work through the pandemic to provide property owners with accurate property assessments in anticipation of the June 1st deadline for mailing out assessment notices.
Appraisers are efficiently working through the final process of analyzing the market trends of 2019, which will determine the property value assessments that will be mailed out by the June 1st deadline.
Once assessment notices have been mailed, appraisal staff will be available to answer any questions regarding property assessments.
Additional announcements in the coming weeks will detail expanded options to allow the public the opportunity to interact with the appraisal staff, while continuing to follow recommended social distancing guidelines.
“The June 1st deadline for mailing gives this office three weeks to answer questions, make corrections, do anything that we can to, you know, help the pubic to understand what these assessments are,” says Sheri Davies, Bannock County Assessor.
