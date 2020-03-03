Bannock County Election Officials certified their ballot counting machines Tuesday afternoon with volunteers there to verify the counts.
With Idaho's upcoming presidential election next week, and rumors of not trusting the election process, the officials went with a "show me" approach.
Julie Hancock, Bannock County Elections Administrator, started off by explaining what was going to take place.
"So what we're here to do today is to make sure our coding is correct in the machines and that the ballots are counting and that the results of the ballots are accurate. So when we go into election night on march 10th everything will be exactly the way it needs to be so we don't have any hiccups, flaws, or errors."
Julie also explained how the machines were secure from being interfered with.
"They can't receive any information and they can't give any information the only way to communicate with this machine is with an encrypted, proprietary media stick we call them. That they're a little bit expensive but you can't go to staples and buy a media stick."
Once the volunteers signed off on the correct number of ballots that were cast they were able to tag the machines sealing and proving them to be certified, allowing voters to know that their votes are safe and secure on voting day.
Early voting continues until Friday the 6th at the Bannock County Elections Office and General Voting will be on Tuesday the 10th.
