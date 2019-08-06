This morning officials placed a burn ban on Bannock County. From now until October 1, solid-fuel, open fires are banned in all the unincorporated areas of the county.
The ban excludes propane and charcoal barbecue grills, designated fire pits and burn barrels.
High temperatures, low humidity and dry vegetation mean the risk of wild fires is high.
Officials warn residents to use extra precaution in areas that fall under the restriction.
Pocatello Fire Department Community Relations/Education Specialist Kim Stouse says, "We always tell people to use extra precaution. If you're in the wild land area, or in the back county, make sure that you're extinguishing all your camp fires and grilling fires, and that you're not driving your hot vehicles over the tall grass. And, if you see something, report those because a wildfire can spread so quickly."
Fire restrictions may be different in campgrounds on public lands. Remember to check restrictions before heading out on a camping trip.
