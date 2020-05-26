One week ago, the sponsors of the Bingham and Bannock County fireworks shows announced that due to COVID-19, the displays would not happen this year.
On Tuesday, the Bannock County Commissioners announced that the events surrounding the 4th of July celebrations would be canceled too. Over the last couple of years, Bannock County has organized things like concerts, the beach party, the classic car show, and more at the wellness complex. The commissioners explored options to try to keep the events this year, but the events rely on sponsors and it is not in the county's budget to take over the financial cost of keeping the events.
Bannock County Commissioner Steve Brown said, “We feel like right now the financial cost for putting this celebration on, and it's a large event, is just too great for us right now financially to take this on. And, uh, we feel that it would be fiscally prudent and wise when it comes to tax dollars that canceling is the right thing to do."
They are still encouraging people to celebrate the 4th of July and they look forward to bringing people together for next year's celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.