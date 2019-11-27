The following is a news release from the Bannock County Commissioners Office.
The Bannock County Commissioners would like to issue a statement regarding the interaction between Commissioner Terrel N. Tovey, Pocatello City Council Elect Christine Stevens, and the Bannock County Commissioner’s Office staff.
Late this summer, Ms. Christine Stevens and Mr. Mike Larkin submitted a request to the Bannock County Commissioners Office (cited by the Gateway Coalition for Change) for the Commissioners to evaluate 40+ roads the Coalition identified as public access roads with access to public lands within the County. Commission staff accepted the request and advised this was an item the Commission wished to have reviewed by the County’s legal department and researched by County staff in preparation for a Commissioners meeting. A few meetings have occurred since the request was received, with the last meeting being held on November 6th. Ms. Stevens was advised of this meeting after she contacted the County Prosecutor inquiring on the status of her request. On Wednesday, November 20, 2019, Pocatello City Council Elect Stevens and Mr. Larkin came to the Bannock County Commissioners Office to discuss the pending request. The following is a statement obtained from the Commissioner’s staff member who exchanged conversation with Stevens and Larkin:
“Around 8:50 a.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019, Chris Stevens and Mike Larkin came into the Commissioner’s office. I greeted them with “Good Morning, how can I help you”? Chris started by stating that a few months ago they had brought in paperwork with regards to public access roads in Bannock County and wanted to know where we were in the process. I acknowledged the paperwork and informed her that we were working on their request. She, being incredibly firm in tone, began to berate and demean the competency of the Commission and their staff, stating repeatedly that she believes the Commission has done nothing on their issue or any other for that matter. She said that she has not heard from the Commission be it through email, text or phone conversation. I assured her that Commissioner Moser, Tiffany Olsen (Chief of Staff) and Brett Grayson (Public Works Director) had recently met on the matter. It was incredibly difficult to get a word in edgewise with Ms. Stevens. As time progressed, it occurred to me that she didn’t come in to have a civil conversation. Ms. Stevens did not want to talk. She lobbied complaint after complaint without giving me a chance to speak. Commissioner Tovey stepped out of a meeting when he heard Ms. Stevens raise her voice to me. Commissioner Tovey said “Ms. Stevens, I need you to stop talking to my staff this way” although he was unable to complete his sentence because Ms. Stevens interrupted him, raised her voice above his and continued to talk down to us. Commissioner Tovey kept a decent distance from Ms. Stevens and was never 10 to 12 inches away from her. Commissioner Tovey did not wave his finger at her. He does talk with his hands; however he was not using them to intimidate her. When Ms. Stevens reached for her phone, Commissioner Tovey left the office to get the Court Marshals. I pushed the Court Marshals panic button in an effort for them to respond immediately. The Court Marshals responded and requested Ms. Stevens and Mr. Larkin leave the Courthouse. I heard the Court Marshals ask Ms. Stevens to leave twice before she and Mr. Larkin left the Courthouse.”
As you can see from the very detailed remarks from our staff documenting the interaction, Ms. Stevens’ report of the conversation contains several inconsistencies. We find it extremely disheartening Commissioner Tovey is being portrayed in such an unforgiving light. Our staff has expressed their gratitude for Commissioner Tovey’s involvement which led to the removal of Ms. Stevens and Mr. Larkin.
We commend the Bannock County Marshals for their immediate response to the Commission staff notification when their services were needed. The Marshals followed protocol and maintained a level of professionalism during the incident. We are proud to have skilled Marshals on our team; keeping not only citizens within the Court facilities safe but also all of our employees.
The County Commissioners office staff practices proper etiquette in the delivery of public service to each and every citizen; this includes all current Elected Officials and those elected but yet to be sworn into public service. The citizens of Bannock County should feel comfortable and safe in not only the Commissioners Offices but all County facilities.
Chris Stevens' posted her version of the incident on her Facebook page.
I had probably the most baffling experience of my lifetime today. I went to the Bannock County Commissioners’ office with a friend. We intended to fill out a form required as part of our on-going attempts (since July/August) to try to get on the agenda to present a non-confrontational PowerPoint regarding confusion around a handful of Bannock County public roads leading to public lands.
For whatever reason, Commissioner Tovey came from his office during the conversation, politely ushered another visitor in to meet with Commissioner Brown, and then turned to me and began shouting accusations that I was shouting at his front office person. He stood within 10 to 12 inches of the front of my body, shook his finger in my face and refused to let me finish even one sentence. I took out my cell phone to record the incident and Mr. Tovey left to call the Sheriff’s Deputies to eject me from the building. I am not sure what my offense was since I was there on legitimate business and was behaving in a civil manner. Once the Sheriff's deputies arrived, I was shouted at repeatedly by their apparent leader and not allowed to ask a question or finish a sentence as I walked to the door. Each time I tried to speak in a reasonable tone to the deputy, he escalated his threatening behavior and shouted even more loudly.
Apart from the unpleasantness of the situation for me, I am deeply concerned that this incident may be indicative of behaviors encountered by other members of the public who visit the County Court House - and particularly the Commissioners. Such behaviors are unacceptable from elected officials and sworn officers. Interestingly, within a few hours of the incident, phone calls originating from the County Court House and containing clearly distorted information were made to the ISJ (as corroborated by the reporter who called me).
After carefully processing the incident and consulting with a variety of experts in various fields, I called a press conference to go public with this incident. I prefer handling unpleasant situations involving other individuals quietly behind the scenes. However, I also believe in standing up for myself and refusing to bow to verbal and physical intimidation. I am now afraid to go into the County Court House without escorts for fear there will be further unpleasantness from Mr. Tovey or the deputies. Given how close Mr. Tovey was to me and the intensity of his aggression, I was uncertain, whether or not he would escalate to physical contact.
While I can have sympathy for Mr. Tovey and whatever it is that causes him to behave in this manner, I cannot condone it and will not endure it. I am sorry the deputy in charge seemed to lack basic incident and de-escalation skills, but I cannot condone it and will not endure it. The public needs to trust and respect law enforcement officers and their elected officials. Behavior such as I experienced today make life very difficult for the overwhelming number of responsible, compassionate, well-trained officers and officials. One experience such as this breaks trust terribly.
I am thankful I have police officers among my family and friends, and that I have worked with numerous superlative law enforcement officers throughout my years in public education. My memories of their skillful handling of many difficult situations shields me somewhat from the deeply disappointing behavior I encountered from the lead deputy today.
I will proudly defend my right and the right of all citizens to be treated in a civil, respectful manner by law enforcement and government officials. We will have to wait and see where this all goes. I will keep you updated.
Thank you. Chris
