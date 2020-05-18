In a letter sent to Governor Brad Little, Bannock County Commissioner Steve Brown stated that he intends to resign as a commissioner effective June 5.
The letter states that Brown has accepted a job as the Director of the Alaska District Office for the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Steve Brown served as a Pocatello City Councilman for seven years before being appointed to the Bannock County Commission by then Governor ‘Butch’ Otter in 2017 after Commissioner Even Frasure resigned.
Upon Brown’s departure, the Bannock County Republican Central Committee will select three people and their names will be submitted to Governor Little who will then chose one person to serve out Brown’s term.
