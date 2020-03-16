The Bannock County Commissioners, under Idaho Code 46-1011, have passed Resolution No. 2020-25 implementing an Emergency Declaration for COVID-19.
The threat of COVID-19 to the population of Bannock County may require State and Federal emergency assistance to supplement local efforts to protect life and property.
This Resolution allows State and Federal emergency assistance the ability to supplement local efforts for the protection of life and property.
The COVID-19 Emergency Resolution will remain in effect until otherwise terminated by the Board of Bannock County Commissioners.
