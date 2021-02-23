The Bannock County Commissioners signed a resolution on Tuesday that declares the county a Protected Second Amendment County.
The declaration serves to protect the citizens of Bannock County from confiscation of firearms, ammunition, magazines, or firearm accessories, except those used in the commission of a felony or those that are in possession of a convicted felon.
Also, the commissioners recognize and support the discretion of the Bannock County Sheriff to refuse to enforce any federal mandates that infringe on Second Amendment Rights.
Bingham County Commissioners signed a similar resolution earlier this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.