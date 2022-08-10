A local coroner says it's important to register your next of kin in case of emergencies.
Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner says they are trying to introduce a new 'Next of Kin' registry system for emergencies and national disasters.
Danner says it's a data base that will keep your next of kin contacts but also gives you the ability to put in emergency contacts.
Bannock County residents can register their emergency contact and save vital medical information that can be accessed by law enforcement in an emergency.
01:00:48 TOREY DANNER (BANNOCK COUNTY CORONER)
"So we've had a situation where the coroners office or other first responder agencies are responsible for notifying your next of kin. If we don't know how to get a hold of them, that takes time. We had a situation where we had an adult that was found deceased. She had no children, she wasn't married so we had to try and locate her father. Her father lived in the same town but because of the fact that we didn't have any updated information, we didn't have a database to look into, it took us four days to get a hold of him," says Torey Danner, Bannock County Coroner.
You can register at bannockcounty.us/coroner
