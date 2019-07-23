Monday morning marked the third week of this year's Bannock County D.A.R.E. Summer Program. This is the second year of the program, which allows at-risk kids ages 11 to 14 to get further D.A.R.E. learning after the school year ends.
D.A.R.E. stands for drug abuse resistance education. The program is two days a week. The first day is focused on service projects like cleaning the zoo grounds, volunteering at the animal shelter and painting for the Idaho Museum of Natural History.
On the second day, kids get to do a fun activity like building bottle rockets, playing disc golf and this week, going to Lava Hot Springs.
"Each one of these participants, youth members, they come for the service day and they're as excited about that as they are about the fun days, because they're hard workers and they're excited to be given an opportunity," says Zach Bartschi, one of the leaders of the program and the School Resource Officer for Century High School.
The Pocatello Police Department and Bannock County D.A.R.E are hosting a fundraiser on August 8th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. called "A Night at Geronimo’s". There will be a slam dunk competition, a free raffle and more.
You can also donate to D.A.R.E through the Idaho Central Credit Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.