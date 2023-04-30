Elected officials of Bannock County held their latest community meeting last Thursday.
The open meetings, which have taken place in cities around the county, was held in the Chubbuck City Hall building.
The Bannock County Commissioners, Assessor, Sheriff, Coroner, and Clerk participated in the meeting.
The officials talked about the success of this year’s circuit breaker tax credit program, the proposed forensic pathology program, water rights, the jail, and more.
Bannock County Commissioner Ernie Moser says that it’s important to get feedback from residents about what’s happening in the county.
“I found that the more we're able to explain that, the more content people are. Not that they're happy, but they're more content that they know that we're working for the good of the community, the good of the county, and we really do want the best for everybody,” explains Bannock County Commissioner Ernie Moser.
The next community meeting will be held Tuesday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building.
