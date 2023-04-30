Bannock County Community Meeting

Elected officials of Bannock County held their latest community meeting last Thursday.

The open meetings, which have taken place in cities around the county, was held in the Chubbuck City Hall building.

The Bannock County Commissioners, Assessor, Sheriff, Coroner, and Clerk participated in the meeting.

The officials talked about the success of this year’s circuit breaker tax credit program, the proposed forensic pathology program, water rights, the jail, and more.

Bannock County Commissioner Ernie Moser says that it’s important to get feedback from residents about what’s happening in the county.

“I found that the more we're able to explain that, the more content people are. Not that they're happy, but they're more content that they know that we're working for the good of the community, the good of the county, and we really do want the best for everybody,” explains Bannock County Commissioner Ernie Moser.

The next community meeting will be held Tuesday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local News

Local High School Has Annual Day of Service

Local High School Has Annual Day of Service

  • Pocatello
  • 0

A local high school held their annual day of service this week.

Pocatello High School students and teachers were out in the community doing good.

Their projects included cleaning up trails, picking up trash in the city and at local parks, and out at the zoo and animal shelter.

The teachers say it's a way for the students to get out and see the needs of the community.

"Well for one they get to feel a sense of belonging to the community a little bit more and also that we get together and maybe they are in groups that they are interested with other people and we're just having fun and for the kids it just shows that you can help out any way you can, even if it's something little," says Todd Praska,Teacher, Pocatello High School.

 "I think it's important for us to see the needs in a community for this age, some recognition of what it's like to serve our community, other people, be part of a team, greater than just our school," says Jennifer Parker, Teacher, Pocatello High School. Read moreLocal High School Has Annual Day of Service

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.