The March 10 presidential primary election in Idaho is fast approaching.
The Bannock County Elections office has been busy finding polling places and workers, training poll workers, building ballots and more. On top of that, they have some big changes on the horizon.
All Idaho elections offices were due to get new voter registration database software systems for the March 10 election.
But at a conference in Boise last week, Idaho Secretary of State Lawrence Denney delayed the roll-out.
Now this new system, created by software firm Tenex, won't be put in place until after the March election.
"This system is where we have voters that are tied to every special taxing district in the county, by street, by name. And so it's an important database,” says Julie Hancock, the elections administrator for Bannock County.
“Going into an election year this size, we don't want to have any issues or hiccups when it comes to our voters and the ease of their ability to go to the polls."
Hancock says right now the system just isn't ready for the processes in Idaho.
Bannock County has volunteered to run both the new software and the old software on election night to help identify and fix any bugs.
