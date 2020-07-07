Bannock County has been experiencing technical issues on certain computer systems.
June 30th is when the county began to experience some issues on their systems.
Bannock County officials say they implemented certain additional security measures and began working with outside cyber-security and computer forensics specialists to investigate the impact on their computer systems.
Officials say based on preliminary review, it’s possible that unauthorized attempts were made to remove data from their system.
“We don’t know exactly what, if anything has been compromises. We do know that somebody has attempted to gain access to our systems,” says Scott Crowther, Chief of Staff, Office of the Board of County Commissioners.
Officials say it’s still early in the investigation but they hope to know more soon.
