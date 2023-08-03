A local county fair kicks off next week.
The Bannock County Fair starts Monday August 7th in Downey.
The fair will include live entertainment, rodeos, a car show, a hypnotist, a parade, petting zoo, inflatables and about 90 vendors.
The fair kicks off with a free potato bar served up by Bannock County officials, as well as the extreme ranch rodeo and a concert.
Sheldon Barfuss, the Chairman of the Bannock County Fair Board, says this year they have a brand new covered stadium and bleachers.
He says it's free to get into the fair and their goal is to make it the best county fair in the state.
"They want to see their friends and neighbors. They want to have fun. They want to see a place to have fun for very little money and we are funded by the Bannock County Fair Levy and we put it right back into the community," says Sheldon Barfuss, Chairman of Bannock County Fair Board.
The fair runs August 7th through the 12th.
For more information go to bannockcounty.us/fairgrounds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.