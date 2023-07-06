A local fair is happening in August.
The Bannock County Fair will be in Downey on August 7 through August 12.
There will be activities for the whole family, including a photo booth, bungee tramp, inflatables, corn-hole tournament, petting zoo, wild west theme park and a mechanical bull.
There will also be vendors, rodeos and concerts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.