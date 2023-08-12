Today was the last day of a local fair.
The Bannock County Fair in Downey wrapped up today.
The fair had everything from rodeos, live entertainment, kid's activities, animals, food and a variety of vendors.
Vendors like Betsy Howell who says it's her second year selling 'snap on jewelry' at the Bannock County Fair.
She says she likes the vibe of a small town fair because family, friends and neighbors can get together and have some fun.
SOT TIME [00:16]
(TAKE SOT:16) BETSY HOWELL
"We're excited because we don't have a lot of activities in a small town, so to have something like this and have it kind of be a big thing. The people like it. They're excited and they're all in a good moods, out to have a good time and having fun and so it's great. Yep, you can't beat it," says Betsy Howell, Vendor at the Fair.
Betsy says she will also be at the Eastern Idaho State Fair this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.