The Bannock County Fair in Downey wraps up on Saturday.
Locals like Bonnie Beck have been coming to the rural county fair ever since she can remember as a young girl.
Beck has been volunteering at the fair for decades.
This year she’s volunteering in the junior exhibits for ages four to 18 years old.
The junior exhibit has everything from baked goods to arts and crafts.
Beck says the small town county fair may be getting bigger and better every year, but some things never change.
“You know what, the bottom line is, has it really changed? I don’t know that much. It’s still the Bannock County Fair. You still come down and visit with your friends, have a Coke, laugh, do things, you know, that part I don’t think will ever change,” says Bonnie Beck, Bannock County Fair Volunteer, Downey.
This year, camels and White Buffalo were new to the fair experience.
