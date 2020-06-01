From Southeastern Idaho Public Health news release:
Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has confirmed the first death associated with COVID-19 in Bannock County. The individual was a male age 65 with underlying health conditions. This gentleman had contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
“My heart is with the family, friends, and neighbors who are grieving,” said Maggie Mann, SIPH District Director. “This loss is deeply felt by our entire community. Now more than ever, each of us must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus. We all must do what we can to keep each other safe.”
SIPH urges all residents to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes practicing social distancing at all times, wearing cloth face coverings in public places, practicing good hand hygiene, and isolating immediately if you show symptoms of COVID-19.
For more information regarding COVID-19, visit siphidaho.org or call the Southeastern Idaho Public Health Hotline Monday – Friday from 9:00 am – 4:30 pm at 208.234.5875. You can also watch us live on Facebook Monday - Friday at 11 am.
