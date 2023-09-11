Today, Bannock County celebrated Patriot Day by honoring those who fell on 9/11 back in 2001. On the front steps of the county courthouse, community members gathered for a flag ceremony. At 5:30 p.m., the Idaho State Color Guard raised the American flag, which was followed by a recount by Judge Rick Carnaroli of the events on that day.
"Hijackers intentionally piloted two planes, American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175, into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center complex in New York City. Both towers collapsed within two hours. The hijackers also intentionally crashed American Airlines Flight 77 into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and intended to pilot the fourth hijacked plane, United Airlines Flight 93, to an unknown destination in Washington, DC."
22 years ago, 2,977 people, including 343 firefighters, lost their lives due to the attacks on 9-11. In memory of the lives lost, a bell was rung.
County Commissioner Jeff Hough expressed his thoughts on the event.
"I've been here three years as a commissioner, and it's gotten a little bit bigger every year since I've been here, and I think it's a wonderful event. To bring the community together, to help us remember, and to honor those who still serve."
Immediately following the ceremony, a dinner was served at the veterans memorial building in Pocatello, and community members got to mingle with local first responders.
