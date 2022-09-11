Officials from Bannock County took time on Sunday to remember what took place 21 years ago.
The 9/11 Community Commemoration was held in front of the Bannock County Courthouse.
The ceremony began with the raising of the flag by the Idaho State University Color Guard.
The National Anthem was sung by the Angel Tones followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England.
Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad gave the invocation and a proclamation was read by Bannock County Commissioner Jeff Hough.
A special presentation was made to Pocatello Police Officers Amos and Handle who were wounded in the line of duty.
As in years past, Judge Rick Carnaroli read the Events as They Unfolded with a bell being rung for those who lost their lives in the attacks on 9/11 and the lives lost fighting the war on terror.
The ceremony ended with the playing of Taps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.