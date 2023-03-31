A Bannock County man charged with murdering his estranged wife and her boyfriend in October 2021 has changed his plea and reached a deal with prosecutors.
Bannock County Prosecutor Steven Herzog tells KPVI that Jesse Patrick Leigh has now pleaded guilty.
As a result of the plea agreement, two counts of first-degree murder are downgraded to second-degree murder. And two felony charges for weapons enhancement and unlawful discharge of a firearm inside a residence were dismissed.
Herzog said the state will recommend at least 30 years indeterminate for each charge.
Sentencing is set for June 22nd.
