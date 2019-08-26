Just a little over a week after a United Kingdom-based company announced their purchase of an old polysilicon facility in Pocatello, another company has apparently put up the money to buy the property.
According to Bannock County Commissioner Terrel Tovey, as of Friday, Aug. 23, a company called Celtic Life Sciences LLC is the owner of the Hoku Materials facility.
This comes after the Pocatello Development Authority denied a request for a sixth extention to sell 67 acres of land at the Hoku plant last week to the UK-based Solargise America.
Pocatello city officials say the company failed to meet terms of the sale agreement by requesting around six extensions and refusing to pay roughly $400,000 in back taxes.
Commissioner Tovey says Celtic Life Sciences LLC not only purchased the property, but also paid those back taxes.
"Those taxes directly affect schools, and the ambulance district and other things that way,” says Tovey.
“Solargise U.S.A hired a lobbyist out of Boise and they were trying to push and get us just to cancel the taxes. And what people don't realize is if we would have done that, that would have put those organizations at a deficit."
According to the Pocatello Development Authority, Celtic Life Sciences LLC does not own the land beneath the Hoku facility.
The PDA will meet to discuss disposing of the land next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.