Bannock County officials sworn in

This morning Bannock County swore in their newest elected officials.
The swear in ceremony was held in the bannock county courthouse on Monday morning with Bannock County Commissioner Terrel Tovey officiating it.
The officials that were sworn in were Jeff Hough and Ernie Moser as County Commissioners, Steve Herzog as the Prosecuting Attorney, and Sheriff Tony Manu.
While most might be familiar faces we got to speak to the newest Bannock County Sheriff about him being officially sworn in.
Sheriff Manu says, "I just want to thank the citizens of Bannock County for putting me in this position, it's an honor. And it makes me feel proud that they trust me and they give me that trust the power to serve on their behalf and in the best interest of the Bannock County people. So I'm just humbled and excited to start."
