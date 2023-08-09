Bannock County officials are warning of a jury scam.
The Bannock County Clerk’s office has received numerous reports of phone scams threatening prosecution for failing to appear for jury duty. The scammers are asking for fines to be paid with prepaid cards. Officials say the court will never assess a fine or penalty for failing to appear for jury service without having the person appear before a judge. And the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office never issues subpoenas or warrants over the phone.
If someone says they are a Bannock County employee and states you have a legal issue and need to pay money immediately, they are trying to scam you. If you are worried about the legitimacy of a call, write down the caller’s identity and phone number. Then hang up and call the office yourself to verify if it is legit.
