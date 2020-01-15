Some Bannock County polling locations have changed.
Precinct nine has moved from The Lincoln School to the Portneuf Towers at 666 W. Day St. due to a fire and flood at the school.
Because the Red Lion hotel was already booked, precincts 34 through 39 will be moved to Grace Lutheran High School for the March 10th election.
And some dates to know approaching March:
Early walk in voting starts Feb. 18, and the deadline to request a ballot in the mail is Feb. 28.
