Bannock County has rescinded the COVID-19 emergency declaration.
During a meeting on Thursday, the Bannock County Commissioners rescinded the declaration which was originally signed on March 13.
The commissioners felt it was time to give back the additional authority the declaration allowed and return to normal processes.
They are encouraging county employees and citizens to continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendations regarding social distancing, staying home when sick, and the use of face coverings.
COVID-19 related rules and restrictions regarding access to Bannock County buildings will remain in effect.
Bannock County will continue to work with the emergency operations center, Southeast Idaho Public Health, and other city and county officials to ensure proper resources are available if and when the need arises.
