Idaho's mail-in-only primary is next Tuesday, where voters will decide a number of county, legislative and congressional primary races, and answer ballot questions.
The election is mail-in-only due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning you'll need to request your ballot.
You can do that on Idahovotes.gov by May 19, and ballots must be in by June 2.
In May 2016, about 7,500 hundred people voted in Bannock County.
This year, the Elections Office has already sent out 12,000 ballots.
Local elections officials expect the cost of this election to be similar to years past. Not having to pay for poll workers will offset the cost of ballot postage.
Officials say the county is taking steps to protect your vote, saying their system will only accept signed, verified ballots.
"Our system won't allow us to receive more than one ballot per voter and it won't even allow us to enter more than one request in for any particular voter,” says Julie Hancock, the Elections Administrator for Bannock County.
If you don't want to use the mail, you can drop off your ballot request form or election ballot itself in a white lock box in front of the Bannock County courthouse.
