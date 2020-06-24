Bannock County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Tony Manu confirms to KPVI that Marsh Valley Superintendent Marvin Hansen was allegedly attacked with a baseball bat by suspect David Battson on Tuesday.
Officials say the altercation happened outside in front of the Marsh Valley School District Office around 11:00 am.
When the Superintendent went to go back inside the building, Battson allegedly followed him and broke a window with a tire iron outside of the office.
Bannock County officials say Battson was cooperative with the authorities.
Both Hansen and Battson were taken to the hospital with injuries.
Battson was then arrested and charged with aggravated battery and malicious injury to property.
Officials say it is an ongoing investigation.
