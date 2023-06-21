The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office wants your help to make the Detention Center a nicer place. On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the sheriff’s department is inviting the community to get to know them at a book drive. The drive will be held in the front lobby of the Sheriff’s office on Fifth South in Pocatello.
Books of all genres are wanted. Due to safety concerns, they are asking for paperback or softbound books only. The books gathered will be used to expand the inmate’s library.
Capt. Lyle Thurgood, who has been involved with organizing the drive, had this to say: "We're always looking for ways to give the inmates more positive activities. One of the downsides of a jail versus a prison is we don't have a lot of programs. And so as one of the ways to improve the conditions in the jail for the inmates and the staff and the people that work here is, again, those positive ways of having them have activities to do."
He continued, "The book drive, not only will it give the inmates plenty of books to read, which they like to do and spend a lot of time doing, and that's a good activity for them to be engaged in. But it will give the community an opportunity to get involved in the detention center. And we like to have the community involved in the jail."
To learn more about the event contact information can be on the Bannock County Website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.