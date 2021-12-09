Local law enforcement is teaming up with Walmart, SEICAA, and McDonalds for this year's Shop With a Cop event.
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Pocatello Police Department, Chubbuck Police, Idaho State Police, and Idaho State Public Safety will all be participating. The event will start at Alameda Middle School with breakfast from McDonalds. The kids will get to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Each child will then be paired up with an officer and go on a police procession to the Walmart in Chubbuck where they will then shop for items on their wish list.
Sergeant Jeremy Taysom with the Bannock County Sheriff's Office says it's a great way to kick off the holidays.
"You know how often do you get to be in a police car when you are playing with the lights and the sirens and you get to talk on the radio,” says Sgt. Taysom, “it's just a great experience for the kids and it's a good time to show that you know police officers are good people."
There are about 85 kids registered for the event and the community has raised more than $13,000 for it.
