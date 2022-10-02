It’s an event where the community can get updated on the economic health of the region and watch Tom Cruise in a fighter jet.
The annual Southeast Idaho Economic Development Summit will take place at the AMC Pine Ridge 11 in Chubbuck on Wednesday, October 12 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
The conference will offer the opportunity to hear about what is happening in terms of jobs, housing, the workforce, and investments in the community.
“They can expect to have an update about economic development in our area,” explains Bannock Development CEO MiaCate Kennedy, “and they can expect to have a really good time with our colleagues and community members about economic development and also enjoy a movie.”
The keynote speaker will be Kent Stock who will talk on, “How do you want to be remembered?”
“So, the keynote speaker is Kent Stock, and he was in the movie the final season, which is about a baseball team and their final season in Iowa. And it's very inspiring,” says Kennedy, “and he's just a great motivational speaker and I'm super excited to have him on board.”
The event is free and will include a showing of “Top Gun: Maverick” but registration is required. You can register by clicking this link.
