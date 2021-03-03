Bannock Development in Pocatello is getting ready for a big groundbreaking event this month.
The CEO for Bannock Development, Miacate Kennedy says Intermodal is having its groundbreaking before the end of the month.
Intermodal is a system that will collect materials such as produce, agriculture and other materials from around the region and put them on rail cars and help fill the rail cars.
Those rail cars will go outward bound to the west coast to be shipped out from various ports around the world.
“It will really help facilitate transportation on the rail with several businesses out in the airport and they’ll be collaborating to use the Intermodal, so it’s really exciting. It’s one of the first steps to be able to use the rail more efficiently and also bring businesses out there that need that service,” says Miacate Kennedy, CEO, Bannock Development.
Kenndy says it will also help productivity for businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.