Bannock Development has a new CEO. 

Pocatello, ID (83201)

Today

Cloudy. Some light rain will fall throughout the day. High 42F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Periods of rain this evening will give way to windy conditions and some snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.