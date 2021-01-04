Bannock Development has a new CEO.
Miacate Kennedy the First took over the CEO position at the beginning of December.
She comes from the Seattle, Washington area and was the head of the ‘Greater Kingston Community Chamber of Commerce.’
One month into her new job and she says they’ve accomplished a lot and there’s big projects in the works.
She says 2021 is going to be a banner year and she’s excited to bring businesses to the area.
“I want the community to know that we are here to work with them. I have an open-door policy. I’m completely transparent, so I’m hoping to bring those groups together that maybe haven’t talked in the past and really create a climate of development and collaboration,” says Miacate Kennedy the First.
The new CEO says some of Bannock Developments biggest projects and focus for 2021 will be ‘Northgate’ and ‘River Park Complex,’ which is the former Hoku area.
