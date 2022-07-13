Bannock Development Corporation in Pocatello is getting reorganized.
They now have nine members on their board.
Bannock Development CEO Miacate Kennedy says they have developed a re-focus on economic development.
Now they are paid by both the Cities of Pocatello and Chubbuck, as well as the county to do economic development.
She says they also have private investors.
And they are looking at new ways to recruit businesses and re-branding their marketing program.
"We're public-private as we've always been, but our focuses have changed a little bit, instead of just focusing on bringing businesses, we're focusing also on bringing investment, large investment and development and doing more planning with the cities," says Miacate Kennedy, CEO Bannock Development.
