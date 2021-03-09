Bannock Development Will be Changing Locations

Bannock Development Corporation is changing locations.
The CEO of Bannock Development, MiaCate Kennedy says they will be moving their offices into City Center across from City Hall in Pocatello.
Kennedy says Portneuf Health Trust is helping them facilitate the move.
“It’s really exciting because Portneuf Health Trust is doing the build-out for us at their cost and we’re going to be right there in the middle of, where we’ll have great fiber. The offices will have a new conference room,” says MiaCate Kennedy, CEO, Bannock Development.
Kennedy says the move will take place on May 1st.
